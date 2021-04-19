Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,516,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,640,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.61% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,884,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,744,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,370,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $731,260. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.62. 20,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,275. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.