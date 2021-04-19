Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91,801 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Target were worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.03. 114,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.90. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.