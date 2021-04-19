Mining Core Coin (MCC) Market Capitalization Tops $40,069.42

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $40,069.42 and approximately $14,237.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.66 or 0.00665116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.36 or 0.99723107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.93 or 0.00872284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

