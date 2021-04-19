MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $404,308.24 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $404,308.24 and approximately $14.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.23 or 0.03856325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00450909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $863.84 or 0.01579375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.83 or 0.00619491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00524077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00057852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.00396125 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00239905 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

