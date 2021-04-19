Mirror Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $283.46 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $538.16 million and approximately $283.46 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00017301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,669,446 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

