Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $17.27

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $35.51 million and $60,835.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.27 or 0.00030963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00278635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00661991 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.88 or 0.00907104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,586.46 or 0.99674223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,056,500 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

