Mirrored Twitter Reaches Market Cap of $31.52 Million (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for about $68.43 or 0.00121625 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $31.52 million and $205,800.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00684121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,222.70 or 0.99930733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00878869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 460,626 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

