Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 2,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

