MixMarvel (MIX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $465,025.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $465,025.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,857,066,233 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

