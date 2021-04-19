Mizuho Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.22. 7,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $147.29 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288 over the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $289,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

