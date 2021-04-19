Mizuho Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.93.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.98. 22,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $14,196,453. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,297,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.