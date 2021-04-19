Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,279.66. 46,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,097.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,849.49. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

