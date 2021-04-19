Mizuho Lowers PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Neutral

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. 210,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,838. PPD has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PPD by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.