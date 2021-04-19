Mizuho Upgrades KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to “Neutral”

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.
About KOSÉ
