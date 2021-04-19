Mizuho Upgrades KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to “Neutral”

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

About KOSÉ

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

