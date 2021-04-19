Mizuho Upgrades Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Buy

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.55.
Shares of SRE opened at $138.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Recommended Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.