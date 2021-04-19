MKS Instruments (MKSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.96-2.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.96-2.36 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $186.82 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average is $151.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

