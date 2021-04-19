MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.1%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €6.95 ($8.18) and last traded at €6.99 ($8.22). Approximately 112,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.00 ($8.24).

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on MLP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.81.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

