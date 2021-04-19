MMOCoin Price Up 30.9% This Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $858,712.02 and approximately $1,760.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,956,398 coins and its circulating supply is 68,401,142 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.