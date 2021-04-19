Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after buying an additional 637,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

