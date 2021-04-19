Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Mohawk Group reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 294,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,960 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

MWK traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $22.30. 860,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,293. The firm has a market cap of $657.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Group (MWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.