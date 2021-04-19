Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. 6,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 238,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 28.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 142,696.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

