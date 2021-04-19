Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $1,071.66

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $1,071.66 or 0.01952495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $7.21 million and $127,346.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.59 or 0.00451086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004744 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,843 coins and its circulating supply is 6,732 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

