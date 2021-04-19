Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.