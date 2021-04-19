Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Tops $11.94 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $46,725.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.00638993 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 138.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.