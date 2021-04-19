Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,445,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,601,000 after acquiring an additional 355,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

