Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

MNST stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,339. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

