Monument Capital Management Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

AAPL stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.