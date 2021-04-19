Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 3.3% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $320.05. 15,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,947. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $227.75 and a 52-week high of $322.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

