MoonTools Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $100,571.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for $113.55 or 0.00202688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00276470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.35 or 0.00687855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,971.98 or 0.99911687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00867455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.