Morgan Stanley Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $135.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

AME stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $73.83 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 11.5% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

