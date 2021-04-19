Morgan Stanley Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

MGNX traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $30.79. 7,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

