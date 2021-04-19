Morgan Stanley Boosts Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $3.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.39. 167,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,981,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after buying an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after buying an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

