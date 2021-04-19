Morgan Stanley Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $41.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s current price.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

MP stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

