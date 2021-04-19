Morgan Stanley Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $81.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAGE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.87. 2,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,464. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

