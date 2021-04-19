Morgan Stanley Cuts Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

