Morgan Stanley Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWN. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,212,984. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

