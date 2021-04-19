Morgan Stanley Increases Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $43.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

TSHA traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $22.98. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,682. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

