Morgan Stanley Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $107.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 30,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 467,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

