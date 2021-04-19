Morgan Stanley Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $70.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,872. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

