Morgan Stanley Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $60.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of KO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.21. 338,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,488,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

