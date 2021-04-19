Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.29 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

