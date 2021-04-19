Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.10 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $42.60 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

