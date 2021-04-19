Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price objective (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,290.92. 32,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,849.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.00 and a one year high of $2,296.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

