Motco Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.57. 3,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

