Motco Purchases 1,603 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Motco raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.94. 25,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,067. The company has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.46.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.