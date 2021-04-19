MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.78 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $104.78 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00089781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.95 or 0.00645679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.64 or 0.06532544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040981 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

