mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Hits One Day Volume of $2.86 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $51.33 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005274 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.