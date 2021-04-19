MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.67

Shares of MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 8193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52.

About MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

