Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. 682,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

