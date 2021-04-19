Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.
Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. 682,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$13.85.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.