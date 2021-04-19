Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.

TSE MTL traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

