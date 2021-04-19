Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.03.
TSE MTL traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Read More: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.